A Jackson woman who allegedly escaped custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon was apprehended in Pike County Sunday afternoon.
Brittany D. Thompson, 33, was captured on Sunday, Jan. 19, by the United States Marshal Services SOFAST Task Force and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Two males have also been arrested.
On Saturday, Jan. 18, Thompson was in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility, being held on drug trafficking and failure to appear charges, when she allegedly broke free of her shackles and ran away from the sheriff’s office on Portsmouth Street, in Jackson, at approximately 1:57 p.m.
A witness stated that a female dressed in inmate clothing walked out the front door, down the front stairs, and began running. The female allegedly ran across Water Street between houses and made her way to Tobacco Unlimited on Broadway Street, where she reportedly admitted during questioning, that she called for someone to pick her up, and where she turned her jail-issued pants inside-out.
Deputies and corrections officers, with help from Jackson Police officers, began searching for Thompson in the area she was last seen. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit arrived and began a track of the area. Thompson’s jail shirt was located near a residence on Water Street.
Investigators checked the leg shackles and found them to be in good working order. The shackles were taken as evidence. After her capture, Thompson reportedly admitted that she used a hair pin that she had obscured to free herself.
Investigators obtained video of Thompson at Tobacco Unlimited, where she reportedly called an ex-boyfriend, identified as Mark Collins, 51, of Jackson, for a ride.
During questioning, Collins reportedly admitted that he had picked up Thompson at the gas station on McCarty Lane and took her to a location in Pike County. He reportedly said he later picked up Thompson and her current boyfriend, identified as Matt Overly, and took them to a residence on Buchanan Road in Pike County.
During her questioning, Thompson allegedly said that she convinced a stranger that her husband had assaulted her and that she needed a ride to the gas station on McCarty Lane, where she arranged for Collins to pick her up.
On Sunday, the United States Marshal Services SOFAST Task Force, which includes several members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Collins for allegedly aiding in Thompson’s escape, a felony. The Task Force later captured Thompson while she was hiding in the back seat of a vehicle on Buchanan Road in Pike County. She has been charged with a felony level of escape. Overly was taken into custody for a parole violation and is incarcerated in Ross County.
The Jackson County Correctional Facility does not house female inmates. Thompson was waiting to be transferred to a facility that houses female inmates at the time of her escape.
(This story is from News Watchman sister publication The Courier, which serves Vinton and Jackson counties.)
