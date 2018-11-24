A benefit for homeless veterans was held recently at Moose Lodge #2263 in Waverly.
Pike County Veterans Service Commission member Roy Hannah said the benefit held at the lodge on Nov. 10 raised $1,730 for homeless veterans.
The benefit featured food, a Chinese auction, live auction and 50/50 raffle, according to Hannah.
Hannah said he wishes to thank Kathy and John Howard (Moose Lodge #2263 administrator) for sponsoring the benefit.
