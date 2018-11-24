Moose donation to veterans

Pictured is John Howard, Moose Lodge #2263 administrator, presenting a check to benefit homeless veterans to Albert “Hoss” Hyland, benefits counselor at Pike County Veterans Service Commission. Also pictured from left are Veterans Service Commission members Don Edler and Roy Hannah. Absent from the photo is Kathy Howard.

 Sherry Stanley

A benefit for homeless veterans was held recently at Moose Lodge #2263 in Waverly.

Pike County Veterans Service Commission member Roy Hannah said the benefit held at the lodge on Nov. 10 raised $1,730 for homeless veterans.

The benefit featured food, a Chinese auction, live auction and 50/50 raffle, according to Hannah.

Hannah said he wishes to thank Kathy and John Howard (Moose Lodge #2263 administrator) for sponsoring the benefit.

