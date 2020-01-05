A fire department based out of a neighboring county has received nearly $77,200 worth of new equipment from the Gary Sinise Foundation’s First Responders Outreach program.
According to information from the Gary Sinise Foundation, the grant enabled the purchase of eight sets of turnout gear, including coats, pants, boots, helmets, hoods and gloves, and eight sets of MSA G1 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBAs) for the Jefferson Township Fire & Rescue in Richmond Dale.
“These SCBAs allow firefighters to breathe clean air while operating in hazardous environments,” according to a press release from the Gary Sinise Foundation. “This grant allowed the department to replace outdated equipment with modern technology, thus providing a quicker and safer way to respond to emergencies.
“The foundation provides emergency relief, training, and essential equipment to first responders to ensure they can perform to the best of their ability. To date, more than 233 emergency relief grants have been awarded to firefighters, police and EMTs. More than 400 essential pieces of equipment have been donated by the Foundation, and over 1,100 first responder training grants have been awarded.”
According to the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Jefferson Township Fire & Rescue was established in 1936 and covers approximately 40 square miles that includes its township and part of Jackson County.
“The Jefferson Township Fire & Rescue has 24 active members responding to up to 160 calls per year,” the Foundation states. “The department operates on roughly $35,000 a year. Without the assistance from the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Jefferson Township Fire & Rescue would not be able to afford this equipment because it costs more than double the amount of the department’s yearly budget ... Many members of its department come from the four churches in the area and they all share the same passion of helping their community in time of need. Each serves their community with honor, pride and deep heartfelt love for their fellow community members.”
“Saving lives is the number one objective at any emergency scene,” according to the Foundation.
“The National Fire Protection Association reported in April 2018 that there are an estimated 29,819 fire departments in the U.S. Many are staffed by career and volunteer firefighters, or any combination of career and volunteer. Of the estimated 1,056,200 firefighters in the U.S., 65 percent, or more than 682,600 of them are volunteer. Many of these departments rely on donations from volunteers, citizens of the communities they serve and others to perform their life-saving work.”
In 2018, the Gary Sinise Foundation provided a $30,000 grant to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department in Pike County to purchase new Jaws of Life. Jackson Township received the equipment in March 2019.
The Jaws of Life the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department acquired consists of a spreader (for spreading and opening doors), cutter (for cutting metals and other materials, such as door posts and roofs), ram (for pushing apart sections of a vehicle or other structures), two hoses and a gas-operated, hydraulic pump.
“The Gary Sinise Foundation was established in 2011 by actor/humanitarian Gary Sinise, aka Lt Dan from Forrest Gump,” the Foundation states. “The Foundation honors America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.
“Through its R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment), specially adapted smart homes are being constructed for severely wounded veterans nationwide. Each one-of-a-kind home is customized to ease the everyday burdens of a wounded hero, their family, and caregivers.
“Other programs include Relief & Resiliency, Community Outreach & Education, and First Responders Outreach. Under these programs the Foundation offers numerous services and events, including Invincible Spirit Festivals, Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, Arts & Entertainment Outreach, Serving Heroes, and Soaring Valor. A more recent addition is Snowball Express, which serves the children of our fallen military heroes, surviving spouses, and Gold Star families.”
For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation, visit www.GarySiniseFoundation.org
