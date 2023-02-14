PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in special session Monday evening to discuss a variance for a sign, aggregation and resolutions concerning the new water treatment facility.

Toby Williams has a sign on the east side of US Route 23 between the road and the railroad tracks. The sign is for a roofing business operated by Williams’ sons. The conflict is that the area is zoned business, and under an ordinance passed by the council, a sign cannot be placed in a business zoned area.


