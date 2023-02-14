PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in special session Monday evening to discuss a variance for a sign, aggregation and resolutions concerning the new water treatment facility.
Toby Williams has a sign on the east side of US Route 23 between the road and the railroad tracks. The sign is for a roofing business operated by Williams’ sons. The conflict is that the area is zoned business, and under an ordinance passed by the council, a sign cannot be placed in a business zoned area.
Williams asked council, Monday, if he could be granted a variance to keep the sign up.
“It’s not a permanent sign,” Williams said. “It (the property) is up for sale, and as soon as it sells, I’ll pull it immediately.”
“We’ve had the issue before with signs,” councilman Dennis Foreman. Foreman in concerned that once they give one variance, they will have to give another and another.
Councilman Ryan Clemmons made the motion to grant a variance, seconded by Kristy Shanks. The motion passed by 3-0 vote with Foreman and councilman Ralph Douthitt abstaining. Councilman Vic Brushart was absent from the meeting.
In other news, the council was presented with a resolution that would allow “all actions necessary” to allow the Village of Piketon to submit a ballot question to electors to enter into an electric aggregation program.
The program cannot go forward without a majority vote of the electors of the Village of Piketon.
“We have to have these public meetings if we pass this tonight,” Mayor Billy Spencer said.
Foreman asked if there was a rush to get this passed and was informed it would have to be filed with the Pike County Board of Elections 90 days before the election to appear on the November ballot. Foreman and Isaac Dixon both said they would like to research the program further before voting in the resolution.
“I just want more time,” Foreman said. “There’s no rush. I agree cheaper electric is a good idea, but is another choice (as far as companies goes.)”
Foreman found online that Beavercreek, Ohio has an aggregation program at the rate of less than five cents per kilowatt hour and Piketon was quoted between seven and eight cents per kilowatt hour.
