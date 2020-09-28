Candidates in contested Pike County races were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming editions leading up to the election on Nov. 3.
Today, we spotlight candidates in the Pike County Commissioner Race for the term commencing on Jan. 2, 2021. The office is currently occupied by incumbent Tony Montgomery (Republican), who is being opposed by Chase Brown (Democrat). Their responses are listed in the following story and the two candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.
CHASE BROWN
1. What is your career background?
I’ve spent the majority of my career working on public policy in and around government. I have experience working at the state, local, and non-profit levels analyzing and crafting public policy. As an attorney, I’ve also practiced law primarily in the fields of campaign finance, elections, non-profits, and contracts.
2. How long have you been a resident of Pike County and name any community organizations of which you are a part.
I am a lifelong resident of Beaver – outside of my time in Columbus for my education – and even then I was home for weekends quite often. I missed my mother’s and grandmother’s cooking too much! I’ve been fortunate to be able to serve as a volunteer at the local foodbank here in Beaver that is put on by the Beaver First Baptist Church and the Freestore Foodbank. It’s a great service that brings our community together – and is especially important given everything we’ve faced this year. I know it does a lot of good here locally.
3. What is your educational background?
I attended Eastern Local Schools for my K-12 education. If it weren’t for the support of so many there, I would not be where I’m at today. As a senior at Eastern, I also took classes at Shawnee State. After graduating high school, I attended The Ohio State University where I received a degree in Political Science. Once I finished at OSU, I went straight into law school at Capital University where I earned my Juris Doctor.
4. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of county commissioner?
My strongest qualification is that I worked in the Franklin County Commissioners’ office under Commissioner Brooks for two years during law school. I learned firsthand the demands of the job and what makes an effective commissioner. I’m also intimately familiar with the state budget process – having worked for the Ohio Senate for two years. Our state legislature largely dictates the budgetary environment our county operates in. Most importantly, a commissioner can only act in a manner authorized by our state government. We don’t have the luxury of making laws here locally. I know that my experience at the county and state level will help our county both adopt best practices of other local governments and stay ahead of the curve of what is sent our way from Columbus.
5. What are issues in Pike County that you believe need addressed by county government?
My number one priority is building a robust local economy. Pike County’s unemployment rate continues to be one of the highest in the state at 9.6%. While the slowdown of the national economy due to COVID-19 has certainly hurt our economy, we were struggling before the pandemic evenstarted. In February, our unemployment rate was at 7.8% — which at that time was 3 points above the state average. We also have an unacceptable level of children living in poverty in our county. 28.5% of our kids are currently living below the poverty line. This is due to no fault of these kids, and we know this sets them back in school keeping them from reaching their full potential as they enter adulthood. I’m also concerned about the lack of access to reliable internet and cell service here. I’ve talked to so many of our citizens who live in the rural areas of our county whose only access to internet is through expensive and unreliable satellite internet. They’re also paying for a landline because they can’t get a reliable cell signal in their homes. This lack of infrastructure sets us back in two essential areas: education and economic development. Even before COVID upended our schools, access to reliable internet at home was a must for kids to be successful in school. It also inhibits our resident’s ability to work from home or start a small business. In today’s world, internet access is an essential utility like water and electricity. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, but these are some issues that are top of mind for me.
6. What are your goals or plans for helping to improve Pike County for all its residents if elected?
If elected, my first priority is modernizing the Commissioners’ Office. We currently do not have a website for the office. For most county commissions, a website is the essential public facing resource for citizens, potential business investors, and other governmental agencies. These websites typically contain county services, agendas, minutes, and press releases so every citizen knows what is going on in the office. This is especially critical for us now during the COVID-19 pandemic when many offices have limited their in-person interactions with the general public. That’s a simple first step to get us on equal footing with surrounding counties.
I will also quickly get to work on crafting a county economic development plan. I intend to sit down with our other elected officials, county staff, and community leaders to create an economic development plan that sets out a long-term roadmap to address infrastructure and workforce training needs so we can reach our full potential as a county. This includes building greater cooperation with our townships and villages so we can leverage our resources together to foster economic development. Once our needs are identified, I plan to aggressively search for available grant money to address those needs and get us moving forward.
7. What are your thoughts on the onsite waste disposal facility at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon?
The primary job of a commissioner is to protect the interests of our county and its residents. Regarding the facility, you cannot put a price tag on the long-term safety of our environment and the health of our community. My understanding regarding the creation of the facility is that it’s a cost-saving measure for the federal government to keep from incurring the costs of transporting waste out of state. I have concerns with radioactive waste becoming a long-term burden to our county both financially and from a public health standpoint. The decisions we make now regarding this waste will have an effect on this county for hundreds of years. My preference is that all radioactive waste be removed from our county – and I will work hard to ensure the federal government fulfills its obligations to completely remediate the site for future economic development.
8. Please include any other information, including personal information, that you feel is relevant.
I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Pike County. Public service is something I believe very strongly in, and if elected I will work full-time every day to meet our challenges head-on. The citizens of this county deserve nothing less.
TONY MONTGOMERY
1. What is your career background?
I have always been in family businesses. In 1990 we built the Corner Market a convenient store on the west side of the county. 1996 we built 23 Southbound Flea Market, 1998 started the Southbound Land Company that focuses on buying and selling real estate in a 5 county area. In 2001 we started Southbound Enterprises, a transportation recourse factoring company. In 2006 we started Southbound Coal, a mining company that operates in Eastern Kentucky.
Since we founded these companies I have been in charge of day to day operations as well as budgeting, general operations, job creation and management.
2. How long have you been a resident of Pike County and name any community organizations of which you are a part.
I was born and raised in Pike County. When I was 1 we moved to Bourneville (Ross County) for a year, where my family owned and operated a grocery store. But my mom got homesick for Pike County, so we moved back. Which was a good thing, this is where I met and married my wife of 29 years, Karrie and we have raised our family.
Currently a member of the Southern Ohio Diversification committee.
Member of the Pike County Land Bank committee.
Member of the JEDISO committee.
3. What is your educational background?
I graduated from Western High School in 1990, attended college at Shawnee State University in 1991, and transferring to Circleville Bible College in 1992.
4. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of county commissioner?
After now having the job for 3 1/2 years I believe you should have certain qualifications.
The primary job of a county commissioner is being the Chief Financial Officer of the county. We are dealing with a $9 million county general budget and 300 employees with total county expense budgets of $47 million.
When dealing with these kinds of numbers and business dealings if you have no experience then it can be and will be overwhelming and without close supervision the county can and has gotten in financial trouble.
So my experience as a business owner and operator has made me qualified to look at the county finances and deal with them with great understanding and ability.
When I took office in 2017 the county was spending way more than we were taking in. We were burning through what reserves the county had. In my second year we stopped the bleeding, but still not where we wanted to be, and in my third year, first year as chairman of the board, we made very tough decisions and were able to get the county to a balanced budget for the first time in several years. We worked with the other county officials to get the our spending below our anticipated revenue. By the way, having those budget meetings we had with all the county officials was the first time anyone could recall meeting with the commissioners as a whole to discuss the budgets. Yes we took some criticism for the cuts we made, but we were in a spot that we had to make those tough decisions and we made them while still being able to fully serve the people of Pike County with no interruption of services. We were being looked at by the Auditor of State to put Pike County on fiscal watch and now we are not on their radar at all for fiscal issues. We took a budget that was in trouble and we fixed it. You can’t spend more than you take in. Common sense business.
5. What are issues in Pike County that you believe need addressed by county government?
First and foremost as a commissioner we have to keep the county at a balanced budget.
We need to always look to be able to put as much revenue into the law enforcement budgets to help fight the out of control drug issues that face our communities. Before the Covid-19 issues we were looking at pretty good increase in revenue for just that purpose. Still you can only spend what you are bringing in.
We have been able to communicate with the Pike County Health Department to continue to deal with and address future issues concerning Covid-19. We provided funding early to the department to help with the quickly changing environment.
We worked closely with the county Emergency Management Agency concerning the needs of the county as well how to deal with any futures issues concerning Covid-19.
We have also had issues with EMS. Once again, it was a budget that was spending more than it was bringing in. Again we had to make the tough decision to be able to bring that budget to a place we could sustain. No question we want to be able to see the EMS be able to provide the service the people of Pike County deserves, but once again you cannot spend more than you are bringing in. We had a levy pass in the last election that will not bring in new revenue to the EMS until the spring of 2021. We have been looking at other forms of revenue and structure changes to EMS, this will help provide continued care and service to the community and be able to do it in a manner that the county can afford.
To address the roads in the county... The county Engineers office is the department that is responsible for maintaining the county roads. The road budget is not part of the county general budget (the budget that the commissioners oversee). Denny Salisbury’s revenue mostly comes directly from the state from fuel taxes (not your property taxes). Other sources of revenue for the Engineers office comes from tags and titles that are done in the county. So when you get tag renewals in the mail, do not mail them in to Columbus. If you do, Columbus keeps those tax dollars...take them to our local DMV to renew so those tax dollars stay in the county for our roads. We do work with the county engineer, but it is that department that is responsible for the county roads. That being said, we have done, in my opinion, a better job working with the engineer to improve the county and township roads. We have started a county chip and seal program again. We all like new blacktop, but the cost of blacktop is around $100,000 per mile compared to chip and seal at around $10,000 per mile. With doing more county roads chip and seal, they can get more attention more often because of the much lower cost. We are still not there on the roads, but it is getting better. As for some of the large slips around the county that has roads either closed or down to one lane. These are issues that the county nor the county engineer has the funds to fix as a whole. For instance, the large road slip on Sunfish Creek Road is going to cost around $1.5 million, the large slip on Germany that has had that road closed for many years is around a $3 million project, all in all the cost to fix all the major road slips in the county would cost around $15 million and as of last week the total in the county engineers account was $1.5 million. For these kinds of projects and fixes we must depend on the state for help with either grants, which are very competitive to get, or FEMA, which is very critical about what projects they will fund, or any other routes to funding. Another source of funding for these kinds of projects are loans. The good part about loans is that they are easier to get, but as we all know you must pay them back.
6. What are your goals or plans for helping to improve Pike County for all its residents if elected?
To make sure the board of commissioners uses the tax dollars of the county in a very conservative manner. To make sure your dollars are not wasted.
For our county to grow at this point we needs better access to utilities. We have just signed a support letter in support of the Village of Piketon to get funding for their new sewage plant with plans to make it a regional plant to expand services to larger parts to the county. By partnering with the village and using the economies of scale we should be able to provide increased services at much lower costs.
The next service that needs to increase in the county is high speed internet. We have been in several meetings with different organizations and companies to find the best way to extend high speed to the entire county.
Increase in jobs in the county. Before Covid Pike County’s unemployment was in the mid 6%, one of the lowest in the counties history. The new goal is to get those folks back to work, then work to increase access for new businesses to settle in the county. We have had a few near misses that would have added several hundreds of new jobs. This has been very disappointing, but knowing we have good people representing the county and working hard, we are convinced we will be able to land one or more of these companies in the near future.
7. What are your thoughts on the onsite waste disposal facility at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon?
ANY ‘DEAL’ WITH DOE IS OFF.
For the last 60 years Pike County and the surrounding communities have shouldered the nation’s nuclear capabilities in exchange for some of the best jobs in the country. There were risks to producing the most enriched uranium known to man and we were willing to do this in support of our nation and to provide a living for our families. Now that there is no production at the facility and only ‘cleanup’ of the former Gaseous Diffusion Facility the citizens of my county are not willing to take on even more risk to health, human life and the environment so DOE can take the path of least resistance. Pike County will be permanently and irreversibly harmed. There is not only no honor in the risk they’re willing to subject Pike County to, it’s negligent and possibly criminal. Our community served our county in its time of need and we expect and require a full and safe cleanup. It’s the right thing to do.
Before my time in office, the community for the most part, was will willing to accept a “low level waste cell” in exchange for a site we could someday have a chance to re-industrialize. We were told not to worry about losing jobs and that DOE would keep the work force for years to come. I was personally assured by the DOE Contractor that they were going to build a new lab. The reality though was that we got 2 mobile shipping trailers (and by the way we need to figure out the sewer service on our own since we can’t connect to existing sewage system what was promised) and the current lab on site will be shut down. As a result, the 30 jobs the lab represented will be reduced by over half. My neighbors and yours lost their jobs due to yet another DOE lie.
We were told we would have a say in what goes in the waste cell. Up to this point the public has had no input into the Waste Acceptance Criteria despite DOE assertions to the contrary. Now the WAC Implementation Plan, the details of what goes into the cell and how the buildings will be brought down, has been submitted to the Ohio EPA for final approval without any input from the community. Ohio EPA, predictably, sides completely with DOE, betraying the state of Ohio, our region and Pike County directly. With the current plan they will be allowed to put 52 metric tons of the most highly enriched uranium in the ground in my county. DOE literally has no limits or restrictions on what they can do, and Ohio EPA has blessed their actions. Pathetic.
We were told that this community would have one of the best sites on the planet for re-industrialization with all the infrastructure available there. To help convince the public that they were going to leave infrastructure for re-industrialization they gave a grant for millions of dollars to Ohio University to develop an interactive map of the entire site showing every utility, water line, sewage line, electric line, on the site. Now we are told that all the infrastructure will be ripped out and torn down. A direct and complete contradiction to what was promised not only to Pike County but to all of southern Ohio. They deceived everyone intentionally, in other words they lied.
One more. Our community asked that the current unlined leaking landfills onsite be cleaned up as well. Some of these unlined leaking landfills are directly above the aquifer that my family and your family get their drinking water from. Now DOE says they will only clean up the landfills inside Perimeter Road. I believe the people of Pike County are smart enough to understand that an arbitrary slab of blacktop somehow does make one land fill safer than the other.
These are just a few examples of how DOE has deceived and lied to my community. Due to the fact we get a landfill with absolutely no limit to what DOE wants to dump into it, a site with zero infrastructure to use to redevelop, our peoples jobs being sold out AND the site still having UNLINED LEAKING LANDFILLS, I say any deal is off. Either our community gets a voice and a say or take your toxic, radioactive nuclear waste somewhere else. I believe this is the most harmful fraud ever perpetrated on Pike County. DOE intentionally misled Pike County and as soon as the current Board was lied to directly, we acted, and we still are taking action.
8. Please include any other information, including personal information, that you feel is relevant.
I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing to the business of the county, the ins and outs of day to day operations and the relationships that we’ve built between all the departments. I’m proud of the work we have been able to accomplish together. It’s been through this work and dedication that Pike County is on a more stable path. I look forward to continue working for and with the great people of Pike County for the next 4 years.
Note: The second Pike County commissioner race for the term commencing on Jan. 3, 2021 will be to fill the seat currently occupied by Blaine Beekman, who is retiring at the end of his term. The two candidates for that seat are Victor Brushart (Democrat) and Jeff Chattin (Republican). That article will run in an upcoming edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
