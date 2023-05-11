More than 100 communities across the state have been awarded a total of$1 million in grants to help pay for equipment needed to maintain their public drinking water infrastructure. Public water systems were eligible to apply for up to $10,000 through Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative.
According to the Ohio EPA website, the Village of Waverly received $10,000 to purchase a leak detection system.
Pike Water Inc. also received $10,000 in funding for leak detectors, sensors and GIS imports.
“These grants will help communities in nearly all of Ohio’s 88 counties ensure that their residents have safe water to drink,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Clean water is important for quality of life, and one of H2Ohio’s main goals is to help communities maintain their water infrastructure so this basic necessity is readily available.”
“This will help strengthen public water systems’ abilities to reduce leaks, exercise critical valves, and successfully operate into the future,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel. “Keeping our drinking water infrastructure maintained and working well will help our communities continue to provide a reliable water supply to their customers.”
The grants cover distribution system equipment such as mobile leak detectors, line locators, valve exercisers, flow meters, hydrant condition assessors, pressure monitors, and training to use the equipment.
This is the first time these grants have been awarded. An Ohio map featuring by-county details about the grants is available on Ohio EPA’s website. More information about the grants is available on Ohio EPA’s Drinking and Ground Waters webpage (click the “grants opportunities” tab).
Governor DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a water quality effort to provide clean and safe water to Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and Ohio Lake Erie Commission each have a significant role in H2Ohio through the natural infrastructure of wetlands, a reduction in nutrient runoff, and increased access to clean drinking water and quality sewer systems. To learn more, visit h2.ohio.gov.
