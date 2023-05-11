More than 100 communities across the state have been awarded a total of$1 million in grants to help pay for equipment needed to maintain their public drinking water infrastructure. Public water systems were eligible to apply for up to $10,000 through Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative.

According to the Ohio EPA website, the Village of Waverly received $10,000 to purchase a leak detection system.


