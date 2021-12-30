PIKE COUNTY— The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), a regional planning commission and local development district, Ohio Public Works Commission and the Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) work together to facilitate distribution of the Clean Ohio Fund for Green Space Conservation in District 15.
The District 15 Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) is responsible for administering the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program in the following southern Ohio counties: Fayette, Highland, Brown, Adams, Ross, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence and Gallia.
The Clean Ohio Program fund was established in 2000, when Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the state to sell bonds and other obligations for the Clean Ohio Program. This program provides grants for open space and watershed conservation, farmland preservation and recreational trails.
The Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program provides funds to preserve open spaces, sensitive ecological areas, and stream corridors. The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) is responsible for administering the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program through the 19 NRAC districts.
Approximately $3 million of Round 2 funding will be available to be awarded.
“For the first round of District 15’s Clean Ohio Projects, the members of the Natural Resource Assistance Council approved two projects. The first of which was in Scioto County and the second was in Fayette County. Together, the projects were worth nearly $1.9 million dollars. The NRAC members would like to see more applicants come from across the District 15 Counties of Adams, Brown, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton. This is a tremendous opportunity to protect and preserve the landscapes of Southern Ohio for future generations. The Council has roughly $3 million dollars of Clean Ohio funds available for this upcoming round,” said Jacob Taylor, OVRDC Clean Ohio program coordinator.
The District 15 Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) is responsible for:
1. Promoting the development and improvement of District 15’s open space and the protection and enhancement of riparian corridors and watersheds; and
2. Evaluating and selecting applications from local jurisdictions within District 15 for financial assistance from the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program.
Applications for Clean Ohio Round 2 of FY 2022 are due on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, by 4 p.m., and must be submitted on both the OPWC WorkWise Portal and on a flash drive delivered to the OVRDC office.
For more information, email or call Jacob Taylor, OVRDC Research/Planning Specialist, or go online to www.ovrdc.org/Clean-Ohio-Program.
