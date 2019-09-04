Shawnee State Park recently made available its September 2019 Nature Programs and Special Events Calendar.
Every Friday in September, park visitors are invited to meet at the campground amphitheater at 7 p.m. to enjoy “September Sunsets” with Shawnee State Park naturalist, Josh. Sunsets will be viewed at a new destination each week.
On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. hikers are requested to meet at the Nature Center for a “Trail Trek” with a naturalist. From the trail, hikers can “treasure the trees, have fun in the flowers and blast off with the birds.” Long pants and comfortable hiking shoes are recommended.
Park visitors can “get in the creek,” learn seining techniques, identify fish catches and discover the difference between “Fish or Fishes” on Saturday Sept. 14 and 28 at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the campground amphitheater.
On Saturday, Sept. 14 and 28 at 4 p.m., water and nature lovers are invited to meet at the Turkey Creek Boat Ramp to “Explore the Shore” by peacefully paddling around the edge of the lake, exploring its “rich biodiversity.”
Butterfly lovers can spend a day learning about “Those Magnificent Monarchs” and helping to capture, tag and release Monarch butterflies on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chaparral Prairie State Nature Preserve in Adams County with Shawnee State Park naturalist, Jenny Richards, and Friends of Scioto Brush Creek naturalist, Jody Newton-McAllister. Participants are advised to dress in layers.
A number of additional activities have been scheduled in the area in September, according to Jody Newton-McAllister, president of Friends of Scioto Brush Creek.
The Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival will be held Sept. 6 through Sept. 8. Friends of Scioto Brush Creek will have a native, aquatic display featuring more than 20 species at the festival. A kayak raffle, t-shirts, ball caps and information will be available.
On Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Hillview Retirement Center, McAllister will be the guest speaker at a Monarch butterfly migration program sponsored by the Shawnee Nature Club. McAllister has been tagging Monarch butterflies since 1988.
On Sept. 27, Scioto Brush Creek Day will be held at the Otway Covered Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will visit six educational stations designed for teaching local residents about unique wildlife and fish species, water safety and hydrology. “Come ready to get your feet wet,” McAllister said.
Friends of Scioto Brush Creek has also announced a couple of activities to be held in October and November.
The Otway Covered Bridge Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Friends of Scioto Brush Creek will conduct stream explorations “if the water levels and temperatures are safe” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at State Route 348, Otway. “Come discover the wonders of the watershed under the historic covered bridge,” said McAllister.
Adopt-a-Highway and the Gladys Riley Golden Star Lily Preserve community clean-up will take place on Nov. 16. “Join the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek volunteers for a litter pick-up beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the Brush Creek Township Community Park, SR 348,” McAllister said.
