WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department is warning of a local Caller ID fraud, where a fraudulent party is using the WPD phone number to ask for money.
As WPD said in a Wednesday Facebook post, the department never asks for money over the phone. Instead, fines are paid through the Waverly Mayor's Court- which will also not demand via phone.
The bad actor has been using the department's number to demand for bail or other forms of compensation.
WPD asks those that receive a spoof call to immediately hang-up.
The Federal Communications Commission also provides the following tips on its website:
"Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes" or "No."
Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother's maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company's or government agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
If you have a voice mail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.
Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device. The FCC allows phone companies to block robocalls by default based on reasonable analytics. More information about robocall blocking is available at fcc.gov/robocalls."
