George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Today was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.

Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements to the jury in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, Monday in the Pike County Common Pleas Court. Wagner is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to the murder and attempted cover-up of eight people in western Pike County in 2016.

Other charges Wagner faces include: conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and complicity.

