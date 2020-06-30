George Wagner IV, 28, one of the defendants in Pike County’s capital murder cases, appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Judge Randy Deering granted a motion from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to withdraw appearance of counsel from the case.

Angela Canepa, a prosecutor for the county’s four capital murder cases, recently resigned her position at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. She was then appointed special prosecutor for the cases and is still working with Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk as is another attorney, Andrew Wilson, who has also been appointed as a special prosecutor.

Four members of the Wagner family have been charged with murder in the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families. Charged in addition to George Wagner IV were George Wagner III, 49, Angela Wagner, 49, and Edward Jacob Wagner, 27.

The court also granted motions to withdraw counsel by the attorney general’s office in the cases of George III, Angela, and Edward Wagner last week.

During a pretrial on June 22 for Edward Wagner, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk stated that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), which is a part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, will still be working with the prosecution.

A hearing on a motion for bond modification for George Wagner IV is scheduled for Aug. 31.

