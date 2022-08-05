According to the Ohio’s Secretary of State website, the unofficial results from Tuesday’s are in. The votes do not become official until they are certified, which does not happen until 10 days after the election.

In Ohio’s 17th Senate District, the lone Democrat, Garry Boone received 2.664 complimentary votes. On the Republican side, current State Representative Shane Wilkin defeated newcomer Tom Hwang. Wilkin tallied 9,088 votes to Hwang’s 2,495 votes.

