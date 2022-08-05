According to the Ohio’s Secretary of State website, the unofficial results from Tuesday’s are in. The votes do not become official until they are certified, which does not happen until 10 days after the election.
In Ohio’s 17th Senate District, the lone Democrat, Garry Boone received 2.664 complimentary votes. On the Republican side, current State Representative Shane Wilkin defeated newcomer Tom Hwang. Wilkin tallied 9,088 votes to Hwang’s 2,495 votes.
In Pike County alone, Boone garnered 220 votes. Wilkin defeated Hwang with 528 votes, which was good for 80 percent of the vote.
The only other contested race saw Chase Brown narrowly defeat Dylan L. Page for the seat of Democratic State Central Committeeman. Brown captured 52.6 percent of the vote, receiving 1,456 votes. Page was only 144 votes behind Brown with 1,312, which is 47.4 percent of the vote.
In PIke County, Brown received 188 votes, which was good for 76.42 percent of the vote. Page received 58 votes in the county.
Stacy Brooks ran unopposed for Democratic State Central Committeewoman, as did Bonnie Ward on the Republican side.
Bob Peterson also ran unopposed in the Republican primary for State Representative for Ohio’s 91st District. There was no Democratic candidate in that race.
