Shawnee State Park has released its August 2019 nature programs and special events calendar. Following is a list of scheduled activities at the park:
Archery. Park visitors are invited to learn archery or show off their “precision shooting” at the Nature Center archery range on Friday, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30. All equipment will be provided.
Aquatic Acrobats. Visitors can experience floating “on a tranquil lake under dragonflies and birds whirling about on a mission to eat and reproduce” at the park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31. Participants required to meet at the Turkey Creek Boat ramp.
Buggy Bliss. Those interested in insects are invited to search for “creepy crawlies” with Hunter, JJ and Stacey and discover what all insects have in common on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.
Explore the Lookout Trail. Hikers may join Josh for a hike on “the most historical park trail” constructed by Civilian Conservation Corps workers early in the 20th century. Participants are asked to meet at the Trailhead across from the shelter on Mackletree Road on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.
Fish or Fishes? Anyone interested in learning to fish is invited to meet at the Backpack Trail parking lot on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. to learn seining techniques and fish identification, as well as discovering “the difference between fish and fishes.” Participants should prepare to “get wet” in the creek.
Kayak Excursion. Park visitors can meet for kayaking at Turkey Creek Boat Ramp every Wednesday in August at 6 p.m. Pre-departure instruction and gear will be provided.
SUPsession. Visitors to the park are invited to meet at the Turkey Creek Boat Ramp to play on the park’s Stand Up Paddleboards with Emily on Thursday, Aug. 22 and 29 at 4 p.m.
Park visitors can obtain information about the park’s trails and wildlife and local attractions at the A-frame Nature Center and historic CCC cabin near the Turkey Creek Boat ramp.
For additional information about August activities at Shawnee State Park or other activities in the area, call the Shawnee State Park office at 740-858-6652, the Portsmouth Scioto County Visitors Bureau at 740-353-1116 (ohiorivertourism.org), or the Adams County Visitors Bureau at 877-232-6764 (adamscountytravel.org), or contact Shawnee State Park naturalists Jenny Richards at Jenny.Richards@dnr.state.oh.us or Emily Harper at Emily.Harper@dnr.state.oh.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.