LATHAM— On Friday afternoon, deputies with the Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple developments in Latham.
Starting just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, a man threatening robbery and harassing staff was the scene at the Latham 1st Stop gas station on Route 124.
When Sheriff Tracy D. Evans and deputies arrived on scene, the male suspect jumped out of his vehicle and dropped his handgun on the ground.
Columbus Higgins, 31, attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended quickly. The Latham resident was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Menacing.
Higgins will also be charged with Weapons Under Disability, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
A pursuit also took place involving a vehicle associated with Higgins from Latham 1st Stop. Sheriff Evans and deputies pursued after the vehicle to the 5000 block of Grassyfork Road.
There, the suspects abandoned the vehicle on the roadway, where Sheriff Evans pursued after the three suspects on foot. The suspects fled on foot through a creek and up a snow covered hillside. Sheriff Evans proceeded after the suspects and later apprehended and identified them as 26-year-old Anna Leeth of Peebles, Ohio and 28-year-old Cody Flint also of Peebles, Ohio.
Leeth will be charged with Wrongful Entrustment. Flint had a warrant for Recieving Stolen Property, Possession of Drugs, and Failure to Comply. 26-year-old Amber Johnson of Bainbridge, Ohio was also arrested on a warrant. Cash was seized along with drugs and a 9mm handgun.
