(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that he is awarding $6.7 million to support the work of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) to offer mobile and health advocacy services and temporary residential services for domestic violence survivors across the state. The announcement comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"Convenient access to health services and a safe place to stay are vital for domestic violence survivors because they directly impact quality of life,” said Governor DeWine. "It's important that we ensure easy access to these necessities so that survivors can worry less about housing and medical care and focus more on the process toward healing and recovery."

