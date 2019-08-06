Class 1 Winner: McKenna Brooker
Class 1 Runner-Up: Mason VanHoy-Hardy
Trophy sponsored by Clover Kids 4-H Club
Class 2 Winner: Tyler Reed
Class 2 Runner-Up: Clay Minor
Class 3 Winner: Elizabeth Gragg
Class 3 Runner-Up: Easton Lansing
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown
Class 4 Winner: Grace Turner
Class 4 Runner-Up: Jacob Mathews
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Burnice Ratliff
Class 5 Winner: Carson Walls
Class 5 Runner-Up: Taylor Jo Crace
Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’ Everything 4-H Club
Class 6 Winner: Riley Beekman
Class 6 Runner-Up: Katie Miller
Trophy sponsored by Pike Water, Inc.
Class 7 Winner: Aaliah Jones
Class 7 Runner-Up: Olivia Cisco
Trophy sponsored by Scioto Valley Trophy
Class 8 Winner: Abigail McMillan
Class 8 Runner-Up: Maciana Cool
Trophy sponsored by South Central Ohio Power Company
Class 9 Winner: Kyndall Rainey
Class 9 Runner-Up: Sophia Rhoades
Trophy sponsored by Above the Rest 4-H Club
Class 10 Winner: William Reed
Class 10 Runner-Up: Lane Bear
Trophy sponsored by Barker’s Backyard Bunnies
Class 11 Winner: Dillon Brewster
Class 11 Runner-Up: William Armstrong
Trophy sponsored by Barker’s Backyard Bunnies
Class 12 Winner: Aubrey Fraley
Class 12 Runner-Up: Kerrigan Marhoover
Trophy sponsored by Charles Weeter and Family
Class 13 Winner: Andrew Beekman
Class 13 Runner-Up: Landon Marhoover
Trophy sponsored by Charles Weeter and Family
Class 14 Winner: Bailee Shook
Class 14 Runer-Up: Isabelle Hablitzel
Trophy sponsored by Cody’s Carryout
Class 15 Winner: Kenzie Mays
Class 15 Runner-Up: Taylor Grooms
Trophy sponsored by Cody’s Carryout
Class 16 Winner: Abrial Johnson
Class 16 Runner-Up: Sandra Conley
Trophy sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer
Class 17 Winner: Madison Taylor
Class 17 Runner-Up: Chloe Thomas
Sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer
Class 18 Winner: Addison Bennington
Class 18 Runner-Up: Kalynn Mays
Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith
Class 19 Winner: Olivia Brownfield
Class 19 Runner-Up: McKenzie Smith
Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith
Class 20 Winner: Hadlee Cisco
Class 20 Runner-Up: Kaylee Nichols
Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith
Class 21 Winner: Charles D. Leeth
Class 21 Runner-Up: Landon Rose
Trophy sponsored by McDonalds Restaurant of Waverly
Class 22 Winner: Madalyn Hale
Class 22 Runner-Up: Layten Tilley
Trophy sponsored by McDonalds Restaurant of Waverly
Class 23 Winner: Lillian Weaver
Class 23 Runner-Up: Klaria Napier
Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly
Class 24 Winner: Madilen Day
Class 24 Runner-Up: Tristan Boedicker
Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly
Class 25 Winner: Daphne Park
Class 25 Runner-Up: Lydia Turner
Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports
Class 26 Winner: Reeselynn Shanks
Class 26 Runner-Up: Baiden Taylor
Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports
Class 27 Winner: Bryson Barnhart
Class 27 Runner-Up: Ryker Johnson
Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports
Class 28 Winner: Kaylee Pettit
Class 28 Runner-Up: Andrew Ramey
Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports
Senior Division Champion Rabbit: Aaliah Jones
Trophy sponsored by Chesebro Farm
Senior Division Reserve Champion Rabbit: Carson Walls
Trophy sponsored by Pike County Farm Bureau
Intermediate Division Champion Rabbit: Andrew Beekman
Trophy sponsored by Randy and Beth Johnson
Intermediate Division Reserve Champion Rabbit: William Reed
Trophy sponsored by Atomic Employees Credit Union
Junior Division Champion Rabbit: Bryson Barnhart
Trophy sponsored by J & J Rabbitry
Junior Division Reserve Rabbit: Charles Leeth
Trophy sponsored by Bob & Sandy Fout
Champion Market Rabbit: Aaliah Jones
Trophy sponsored by Randy & Beth Johnson and Family
Banner sponsored by Lou Thompson Family
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Carson Walls
Trophy sponsored by Meredith & Sons Farm
Banner sponsored by Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home
