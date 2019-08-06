Class 1 Winner: McKenna Brooker

Class 1 Runner-Up: Mason VanHoy-Hardy

Trophy sponsored by Clover Kids 4-H Club

Class 2 Winner: Tyler Reed

Class 2 Runner-Up: Clay Minor

Class 3 Winner: Elizabeth Gragg

Class 3 Runner-Up: Easton Lansing

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Vancil Brown

Class 4 Winner: Grace Turner

Class 4 Runner-Up: Jacob Mathews

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Burnice Ratliff

Class 5 Winner: Carson Walls

Class 5 Runner-Up: Taylor Jo Crace

Trophy sponsored by Little Bit O’ Everything 4-H Club

Class 6 Winner: Riley Beekman

Class 6 Runner-Up: Katie Miller

Trophy sponsored by Pike Water, Inc.

Class 7 Winner: Aaliah Jones

Class 7 Runner-Up: Olivia Cisco

Trophy sponsored by Scioto Valley Trophy

Class 8 Winner: Abigail McMillan

Class 8 Runner-Up: Maciana Cool

Trophy sponsored by South Central Ohio Power Company

Class 9 Winner: Kyndall Rainey

Class 9 Runner-Up: Sophia Rhoades

Trophy sponsored by Above the Rest 4-H Club

Class 10 Winner: William Reed

Class 10 Runner-Up: Lane Bear

Trophy sponsored by Barker’s Backyard Bunnies

Class 11 Winner: Dillon Brewster

Class 11 Runner-Up: William Armstrong

Trophy sponsored by Barker’s Backyard Bunnies

Class 12 Winner: Aubrey Fraley

Class 12 Runner-Up: Kerrigan Marhoover

Trophy sponsored by Charles Weeter and Family

Class 13 Winner: Andrew Beekman

Class 13 Runner-Up: Landon Marhoover

Trophy sponsored by Charles Weeter and Family

Class 14 Winner: Bailee Shook

Class 14 Runer-Up: Isabelle Hablitzel

Trophy sponsored by Cody’s Carryout

Class 15 Winner: Kenzie Mays

Class 15 Runner-Up: Taylor Grooms

Trophy sponsored by Cody’s Carryout

Class 16 Winner: Abrial Johnson

Class 16 Runner-Up: Sandra Conley

Trophy sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer

Class 17 Winner: Madison Taylor

Class 17 Runner-Up: Chloe Thomas

Sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer

Class 18 Winner: Addison Bennington

Class 18 Runner-Up: Kalynn Mays

Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith

Class 19 Winner: Olivia Brownfield

Class 19 Runner-Up: McKenzie Smith

Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith

Class 20 Winner: Hadlee Cisco

Class 20 Runner-Up: Kaylee Nichols

Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Phyllis Smith

Class 21 Winner: Charles D. Leeth

Class 21 Runner-Up: Landon Rose

Trophy sponsored by McDonalds Restaurant of Waverly

Class 22 Winner: Madalyn Hale

Class 22 Runner-Up: Layten Tilley

Trophy sponsored by McDonalds Restaurant of Waverly

Class 23 Winner: Lillian Weaver

Class 23 Runner-Up: Klaria Napier

Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly

Class 24 Winner: Madilen Day

Class 24 Runner-Up: Tristan Boedicker

Trophy sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurant of Waverly

Class 25 Winner: Daphne Park

Class 25 Runner-Up: Lydia Turner

Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports

Class 26 Winner: Reeselynn Shanks

Class 26 Runner-Up: Baiden Taylor

Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports

Class 27 Winner: Bryson Barnhart

Class 27 Runner-Up: Ryker Johnson

Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports

Class 28 Winner: Kaylee Pettit

Class 28 Runner-Up: Andrew Ramey

Trophy sponsored by Mean Machine Sports

Senior Division Champion Rabbit: Aaliah Jones

Trophy sponsored by Chesebro Farm

Senior Division Reserve Champion Rabbit: Carson Walls

Trophy sponsored by Pike County Farm Bureau

Intermediate Division Champion Rabbit: Andrew Beekman

Trophy sponsored by Randy and Beth Johnson

Intermediate Division Reserve Champion Rabbit: William Reed

Trophy sponsored by Atomic Employees Credit Union

Junior Division Champion Rabbit: Bryson Barnhart

Trophy sponsored by J & J Rabbitry

Junior Division Reserve Rabbit: Charles Leeth

Trophy sponsored by Bob & Sandy Fout

Champion Market Rabbit: Aaliah Jones

Trophy sponsored by Randy & Beth Johnson and Family

Banner sponsored by Lou Thompson Family

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit: Carson Walls

Trophy sponsored by Meredith & Sons Farm

Banner sponsored by Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home

