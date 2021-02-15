Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans has issued Level 2 Snow Emergency for Pike County as of 6:29 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. Roadways were hazardous and snow and ice covered.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

ODOT, as well as the Pike County Engineer's Office, Township and Village road crews, are working to clear the roadways.

