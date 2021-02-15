Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans has issued Level 2 Snow Emergency for Pike County as of 6:29 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. Roadways were hazardous and snow and ice covered.
Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
ODOT, as well as the Pike County Engineer's Office, Township and Village road crews, are working to clear the roadways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.