PIKETON— The U.S. Department of Energy will hold the second session in a series of meetings this week to discuss air monitoring environmental data from the ongoing demolition of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
The meetings, held virtually at http://portsvirtualevent.com/, will be held on two dates to accommodate schedules- Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
During the prior meeting in October, site lead Jeff Bettinger detailed the results of the X-326 process building, whose demolition started this May. The first of three process buildings, four of ten X-236 building sections are set to be demolished this year and the remainder to complete in 2023.
“To give you a sense of perspective, those process buildings are 30 acres each, so about half a mile” he said, coming to the project with 45 years of experience.
That meeting focused more on-site monitoring, where radiological contaminants like Uranium and Technetium; non-radiological contaminants such as metals, Asbestos, Volatile organic compounds, and Polychlorinated biphenyls continue to be monitored.
Results from the X-236 monitors, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth Director of Environmental Protection Frank Johnston said, were very low in the data shown between April 1 to Sept. 16. A peak occurred in late July following the Western wildfires took place.
This meeting, however, will focus on the monitoring beyond the project boundary.
Off-site detection of enriched uranium inside the school building and neptunium-237 in a U.S. Department of Energy air monitor adjacent to the Zahn's Corner Middle School led to its closure of in May 2019.
After the school's closure however, DOE said it sent a sampling team which later confirmed no contaminants above any levels of concern were found in the school.
A study administered by Ohio University has been funded by the department to do sampling in areas surrounding the site including a professional risk assessment organization to do a risk assessment associated with that the sample results. DOE said it is waiting for those results.
In the most recently conducted Annual Site Environmental Report released last December, DOE said its Office of Environmental Management has been conducting the site cleanup since 1989.
Using 2019 data, the department said external radiation was measured continuously and collected quarterly at 24 on and off-site locations. It also sampled ambient air, surface water, sediment, and soil at varying on and off-site locations.
The report's findings were in-line with prior years and DOE said environmental monitoring of radionuclides, metals, and other chemicals released by PORTS would have a "minimal effect on human health and the environment."
Those with questions are told submit their messages before, during, or after the event to ports-demo-questions@pppo.org.
