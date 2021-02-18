Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans has issued Level 1 Snow Emergency for Pike County as of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. 

This comes after Pike County went under a Level 2 Snow Emergency at 2:06 a.m. during the latest round of winter weather. 

The roads are snow and ice covered. Roadways are hazardous. Drive with caution.

ODOT, as well as the Pike County Engineer's Office, Township and Village road crews, are working to clear the roadways.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments