WAVERLY— The Pike County General Health District reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the sum since the beginning of the pandemic to 73.

The individual, a male in his 60s, was the first death reported by PCGHD this month and third since the beginning of November.

Cases are beginning to increase in the county and state, where the district reports 71 active cases as of Nov. 30 - up from 47 two weeks prior.

As of the latest from the Ohio Department of Health, Pike County has a case rate of 435.7 per 100,000 residents using data Nov. 18 and Dec. 1.

Now with one in four ICU patients being COVID-19 positive according to the Ohio Hospital Association, the number of patients as of Thursday was a 44% increase over the past three weeks.

