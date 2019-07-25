Jim Nelson was appointed as interim Pike County Sheriff on Thursday evening by the Pike County Democratic Central Committee.
On June 11, the committee met and interviewed four candidates for the interim sheriff’s position, including Robert Barbee, Timothy Dickerson, Jim Nelson and Tracy Evans.
Since then, Barbee asked that his name be removed from consideration for the position, and the committee voted on the three other candidates on Thursday. Evans and Dickerson have both worked for the sheriff’s office in the past. Dickerson is now head of Pike County EMS and EMA, and Evans is investigator for the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Barbee has been serving as department head since the suspension of Sheriff Charles Reader, pending the appointment of the interim sheriff.
Out of the 18 committee votes on Thursday, Nelson received 11 votes, Evans received three, Dickerson received two, and there were two abstentions.
In an interview with members of the media on Thursday, Nelson indicated that he would like to turn on the news and hear good things about Pike County rather than negative.
“It’s time for a change,” Nelson said during the interview.
Nelson said that he does plan to run for election to the next term of sheriff.
He indicated that one of the biggest challenges for the sheriff’s office will be the same challenge that faces the entire county government, which is the budget. He stated that every county department has faced budget cuts.
“Our budget right now is down considerably from what it was,” he said.
Nelson said that the sheriff’s office has a bunch of good deputies who do their job every day “and don’t really get the recognition that they should.”
Among Nelson’s previous law enforcement roles, he served as Piketon Chief of Police. He retired from the Piketon Police Department in 2015 and has worked in the sheriff’s office and the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since then.
Nelson will serve as sheriff while the case against Reader moves its way through court.
Reader agreed to a provisional suspension from office earlier this month, a little more than a week after pleading not guilty to a 16-count indictment.
The Motion to Commence Suspension Proceedings Against a Public Official in Accordance with Ohio Revised Code 3.16 was filed by the state before Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.
Reader submitted a written statement in response to the motion filed by the state, and in it, he maintained that his “administration of, or conduct in the performance of the duties of, Sheriff of Pike County, Ohio, as covered by the indictment ... does not adversely affect the functioning of that office, or the rights and interests of the public.”
Reader’s statement continues, “I do recognize that the Ohio Auditor’s Office seven month investigation of me and the Sheriff’s Office has adversely affected the functioning of the Office and has caused debilitating stress to me.”
Reader stated that his conditions of bail prohibit him from communicating with seven of his 16 certified officers as well as the county prosecutor and that he has received notice that he is no longer able to access “any LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) information, including ‘direct access, printouts, and verbal information obtained from LEADS.’ In effect, I cannot listen to the radio transmissions or receive any Office communications which contain LEADS information.”
“Under these circumstances, I can no longer discharge the functions and duties of the office of sheriff and authorize the special prosecutor to submit a judgment of entry of provisional suspension,” Reader stated in the document.
A provision of Reader’s OR (own recognizance) bond set at his arraignment is that he cannot have contact with witnesses in the case.
“Charles Reader has chosen to accept his suspension from office while the criminal case pending against him proceeds,” stated Auditor of State Keith Faber regarding the suspension. “His decision enables the community to maintain confidence in the sheriff’s office while the legal process continues.”
Appearing in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on July 2 for arraignment, Reader pleaded not guilty through his attorney James Boulger to all charges on which he was indicted in June.
A Pike County Grand Jury indicted Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader on 16 charges on June 28, including seven charges of Conflict of Interest, four charges of Theft in Office, two charges of Theft, one charge each of Tampering with Evidence, Tampering with Records, and Securing Writings by Deception.
Reader’s suspension is with pay. However, according to the Ohio Revised Code, a political subdivision may file a civil action to recover compensation paid to a former public official “from the date of the former public official’s suspension to the date the former public official pleads guilty to or is found guilty of any felony with which the former public official was charged.”
In December 2018, an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
Reader’s case is scheduled for a pretrial on Aug. 12.
