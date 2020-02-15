Local livestock and pet owners, take notice: a new feed store is now selling animal feed and other supplies in our area.
Omega Feed Company, owned and operated by Josh and Megan Farmer, opened nearly a year ago, on March 1, 2019, and is located at 132 US Highway 23 at the intersection on Route 23 and Alma Omega Road just inside the Ross County line.
The Farmers started in the animal feed business by taking over the Piketon dealership of a friend who had decided to “no longer be a dealer of Umbarger Show Feeds,” according to Megan. The Farmers initially sold Umbarger Feed for three years “out of a barn” at a farm owned by Josh Farmer’s family on Route 335 before moving the store to the US 23/Alma Omega Road location.
“Our family breeds both commercial and show cattle,” Megan said. “We have fed just about every show feed brand there is on the market along with grind and mix feed from local feed mills. Over the years, there have been a couple of Umbarger Show Feed dealers in the area. Whenever Umbarger feed was available, we always fed their product to, not only our show calves, but commercial cows and calves because of the consistency and quality that Umbarger Show Feed provides in their feed along with overall body condition and growth success it provides to the animals being fed their products.”
In addition to Umbarger Feed, the Farmers began selling Performance Feed and Starmaster Show Feed from Hanby Farms Inc. when they moved their business to its current location.
The Farmers also supply their customers with feed supplements from Biozyme, Champions Show Stock, Stand Alone Feed, Emmert Show Bloom, Starmaster Show Feed, Sullivan Supply and Weaver Leather Livestock; livestock supplies from Sullivan Supply, Weaver Leather Livestock and Central Farm and Garden; and a wide range of minerals from Biozyme and Hanby Farms Inc.
“Our focus is on the show side of the livestock industry, providing products to allow youth and families to get their show animals to peak performance with a knowledgeable support team from each of the feed companies that we represent,” Megan said.
The Farmers also sell Amish-built dog houses and rabbit cages, as well as horse feed, chicken feed, dog and cat food at their store.
“If it eats, we can feed it,” Megan said. “From show livestock and commercial livestock to domesticated animals, we can feed it all.”
Currently, the Omega Feed Company’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The store’s hours will change on April 1 to Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August 1.
For additional information, visit the Omega Feed Company Facebook page or call (740) 941-4711.
