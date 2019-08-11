Leaders of three statewide education management organizations have issued a joint statement regarding the recently-passed state budget legislation, House Bill (HB) 166, according to a media release from the Ohio School Boards Association.
“We appreciate the priority placed on Ohio’s children in the biennial budget bill, HB 166,” the leaders stated. “By investing $675 million in the new Student Wellness and Success Funds, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio House and Senate recognize the nonacademic barriers that are facing our students. These deeply needed resources will go a long way to help students overcome these challenges.”
“We also welcome the additional $38.5 million for school districts that have experienced enrollment growth but have not seen correlating funding increases from these new students. We applaud the state’s dedication to this issue,” the education leaders said. “We are also pleased that Governor DeWine vetoed three property tax-related provisions that would have had a negative impact on school districts. The vetoes will help preserve districts’ ability to effectively manage their local share of funding.”
“Our organizations pledge to work with state leaders to ensure the state’s new investment in education moves Ohio forward, and we offer our assistance in the effort to reform our school-funding system while also continuing to address the nonacademic barriers our students face,” the three leaders said.
The leaders are Richard C. Lewis (chief executive officer of the Ohio School Boards Association), Jim Rowan (executive director of the Ohio Association of School Business Officials) and Dr. R. Kirk Hamilton (executive director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.