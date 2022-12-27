WAVERLY- For nearly three decades, residents have been staring into the eyes/windows of a dilapidated commercial building in downtown Waverly. On Dec. 12, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) donated $47,000 to help finance the demolition of the Greenbaum Building that once overlooked the intersection of Market Street and Emmitt Avenue on U.S. 23. Removal of the building not only enhanced safety for local residents but also added substantial curb appeal to the neighborhood.

“We are pleased to have been able to help fund the safe demolition of the Greenbaum Building that stood in disrepair,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “By removing this structure, Pike County and Waverly have eliminated an eyesore, a potential health and safety hazard, and also opened up opportunities for other local businesses to flourish.”


