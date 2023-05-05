COLUMBUS, OHIO (May 4, 2023) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is encouraging customers of Ohio’s regulated electric utilities to compare competitive offers from retail suppliers ahead of expected price increases to their utility’s default rate.

Default electricity prices, identified as the “price-to-compare” on residential customers’ bills, are scheduled to increase June 1 because of upward pressure on wholesale electricity markets. Customers enrolled in their local government aggregation, or directly with a retail electric supplier will not be impacted by these changes.


