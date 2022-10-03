(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian. For those Ohioans who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.

“Ohioans are generous, and it is a natural instinct to want to help, based on the tremendous damage left by Hurricane Ian,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Florida has a system in place to accept donations, and it’s important that you be sure you’re donating to a legitimate charity that will use funds exactly as intended.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments