Each Eastern High School graduate will have a very personal graduation in the coming week.
Each of the 65 seniors in the EHS class of 2020 is scheduled for a visit from Eastern High School Principal Robie Day and Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist to receive their diploma at their home.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine consulted the Ohio Department of Education and released guidelines at the beginning of the month, giving schools a little time to plan.
"We made our decision primarily based on feedback we received from parents and students. After several weeks of hearing ideas, we decided to give our graduates three options. Diplomas could be mailed home, they could come to the school under the governor's guidelines for a modified ceremony in the gym, or we could deliver them to their home in person," said Eastern High School Principal Robie Day.
"We decided to offer to deliver the diplomas because we knew most families would want their loved ones to be a part of their child's graduation. The governor's guidelines only allow 10 people to be present (including administration, photographers, etc.) if held in the building. By taking the diplomas to their homes and handing them their diplomas outdoors, more family members can be present and still remain within acceptable social distancing guidelines. We also really liked this idea because we wanted it to be as personal and intimate as possible. This seemed to be the best way to accomplish that."
To pull it off, coordination had to take place before they could proceed with the delivery of diplomas.
"We grouped our seniors geographically and set up routes in different parts of the district across five different days (May 18-22)," explained Day. "Dates and times were assigned based on the routes, but accommodations were made for work schedules if needed. Each day we will visit about 13 students' homes."
Although they won't be graduating all together in person, each senior will be videoed receiving their diploma. Those will be compiled into one video along with valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, which will be given to each senior as a gift. Each senior will also receive two photos, one of them receiving their diploma and one with their family. Senior awards and scholarships were announced on Facebook Live on Friday, May 15, at 1 p.m.
Although the Eastern seniors didn't get to enjoy their last two months of school and the traditional events, the staff and community members worked to give them some special memories.
"The way our community came together to support our seniors and provide an incredible virtual prom (featuring a concert by Hollyn, also known as Holly Miller) and after-prom was one of the most uplifting events I've ever been a part of," said Day. "Despite all of the difficulties we've faced over the last two months, our tight-knit community has pulled together and grown even closer and stronger. I have never been more proud to be an Eagle than I am right now!"
That isn't the only way the small Eastern Pike community has pulled together during this challenging time.
"I can't put into words how proud I am of our students and staff. The way this district and community have supported one another throughout this entire situation has been nothing short of amazing," said Day.
"Our students and families have been extremely positive and have made the most out of very trying circumstances. Our staff has been extremely compassionate and accommodating in every way possible, from countless volunteer hours in our daily food pickup to weekly phone calls to their students."
