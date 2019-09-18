Eastern High School band student Isaac Allmon was recently selected to participate in the All-State band, according to Taylor Hardy, instrumental and vocal music teacher at Eastern Local Schools.
“He is one of four tuba players in the state to be selected for the band,” said Hardy. “He will be performing in January at the Ohio Music Education Association state conference for all of the state music educators. This is a great honor for any student selected.”
The 18-year-old senior is the son of Darrel and LeAnn Allmon of Lucasville.
According to Hardy, Allmon has been taking private music lessons from John Huffman, former band director at Waverly High School, and received music instruction for six years from Eastern Local Schools’ former band director, Grant Stephan, as well.
“John worked with him to prepare music (for the All-State band audition),” Hardy said. “(Isaac) performed his piece from Solo and Ensemble last year, which was a Class A solo and he actually received a Superior rating on it at the Solo and Ensemble (contest). He prepared that along with other state requirements and auditioned via video recordings and sent it in May. He waited from May until August to find out (the results).”
Allmon’s mother accompanies Isaac on piano when he plays solo, according to Hardy.
Outside of school, Allmon performs with the Great Seal of Ohio Band.
Allmon’s band teacher for two years, Hardy said she has several students coming up in her band classes at Eastern who are going to be “great for district honor band.”
“Isaac has been in honor band for four (or) five years,” she said. “I have several other (students) who participate in honor band, which is pretty awesome. But Isaac has gone above and beyond everybody else.”
“He dedicates a lot of time to playing tuba,” said Hardy. “I’m trying to provide him with all the opportunities that we can or provide him information to make sure he gets to perform. He’s a very good student, and he’s very motivated about music ... He’s a great kid.”
