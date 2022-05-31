COLUMBUS — Last week, the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Joint Resolution 2, legislation emphasizing the importance of public safety when determining bail conditions.
Among those in favor was state Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), whose house district includes Pike County.
“I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t support public safety,” said Wilkin in a released statement. “As elected officials, it is our duty to protect our constituents and ensure dangerous individuals are off the streets.”
HJR 2 would put the issue on the ballot in November for Ohioans to personally consider. First, the legislation would need to be passed by the Ohio Senate.
The House voted along party lines in its May 25 vote with 66 Republicans saying ‘yes’ and 33 Democrats saying ‘no’.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost began working in March alongside Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters and state legislators in response to Dubose v. McGuffey, a recent Ohio Supreme Court opinion upholding an appeals court ruling that public safety cannot be considered when determining the level of cash bond for a criminal suspect.
“Today’s vote by the General Assembly returns the power back to all Ohioans who will now decide if the safety of the public should be considered by judges when determining the monetary amount of bail,” he said in a statement, expecting many Ohioans would be shocked that this was already not the case.
Bill sponsors state Reps. Jeff LaRe (R-Pickerington) and D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) said their legislation was a matter of public safety. Opponents like the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and Policy Matters Ohio, however, did not see it in that fashion.
Giving opponent testimony during an April committee hearing, ACLU Ohio Policy Counsel Patrick Higgins said that cash bail does the opposite of keep Ohioans safe. Instead, he said it “extracted” wealth from low income communities while wealthier individuals could make bail regardless of the threat level they possess.
Higgins said the General Assembly should consider alternatives such as House Bill 315 and its companion legislation, Senate Bill 182- legislation that has bipartisan support.
Following the passage of the resolution, the ACLU expressed disappointment for what it referred to as “distracting” legislation that hurts efforts at needed bail reform.
“Since its inception, cash bail’s purpose has been—and continues to be—ensuring court appearance for individuals accused of crimes,” said Higgins. “Cash bail does not promote public safety, is just allows people with money to purchase their freedom.”
