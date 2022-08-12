(OHIO CAPITAL JOURNAL) - An Ohio group that supports charter schools has joined in a lawsuit fighting against what they say is “hostility” in rule-making by the U.S. Department of Education.

The D.C. and Ohio-based Thomas Fordham Institute, a conservative education policy think tank, spoke as a “charter school sponsor” for the state of Ohio, arguing that rules regulating enrollment and use of charter schools in the state by the federal education agency will “disadvantage some or all of the charter schools sponsored by Fordham.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments