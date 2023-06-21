Wagner trial continues. Week 12

George Wagner IV was moved to an out of state correctional facility due to security reasons, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. 

 File Photo courtesy of Liz Dufour

George W. Wagner IV has been moved to an out-of-state correctional facility, a report confirmed by Joellen Smith, Communications Chief for Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

In November, Wagner was convicted on 22 felony counts, all related to the killing of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in Western Pike County in April of 2016.


  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments