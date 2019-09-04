Goodwill of South Central Ohio gave away over 2,500 books in August to help area teachers stock their classrooms.
With the help of generous book donations from donors over the past year, Goodwill invited teachers across eight counties to pick out and take as many books as they wanted for free between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Among our eight stores, teachers were provided 2,510 books.
This was the third year for the giveaway but the first where Goodwill tracked the number of books provided to teachers.
Goodwill of South Central Ohio is a non-profit agency focused on improving the quality of life and job opportunities for those with disabilities and disadvantages across our eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton.
For more information on Goodwill, go online to www.GWISCO.org and follow us on Facebook.
