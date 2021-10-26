PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Shawnee Game Conference (SGC) is partnering with the Kricker Innovation Hub (KIH) and SSU’s Office of Career Services to offer a virtual experience for this year’s conference in addition to the in-person sessions. SGC is an annual tradition at the university and is devoted to showcasing all aspects of gaming, game design, simulation, and immersive technology.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary at SSU, SGC will be held on-campus Oct. 29-30 in a two-day interactive conference. Open to the gaming community of all ages, the conference works to educate, inspire, and grow the gaming industry. SGC routinely showcases the best work of SSU students, alumni, and industry professionals through interactive sessions, displays, and tournament competitions. Industry professionals bring a wealth of knowledge to the conference every year with talks including computer science, character design, animation, production, development, and much more.
Through this partnership with KIH and Career Services, those that purchase a platinum or diamond pass to attend SGC will have access to all sessions virtually on Hopin. The online platform allows participants to engage with virtual sessions to stimulate the experience of an in-person conference.
Employers looking to exhibit virtually will be able to present during the Gaming Virtual Career Fair hosted by the Office of Career Services. The career fair will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 starting at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. virtually through the online Handshake platform. Those that already have a booth at SGC will be granted a complimentary virtual spot to the career fair.
To learn more about this virtual opportunity to attend the Shawnee Game Conference, visit www.shawneegamecon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.