WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT

Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, 2020

Felicia D. Adams of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Joshua  J. Anderson of Chillicothe - OVI. Continued to Feb. 18, 2020.

Rhyan C. Anderson of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Steven L. Arthur of Waverly - Driving under suspension - license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $1.50 in other fees.

Norma J. Brooks of Waverly - No driver's license. Dismissed at Pike County Court. $95 in court costs. $2.85 in other fees.

Gregory P. Bushatz of Waverly - OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. License suspended from Oct. 22, 2019 through Oct. 21, 2020. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 jail days required. $500 in fines. $95 in court costs. $4.50 in other fees. Operating under suspension. Dismissed.

David E. Campbell Jr. of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Tammera J. Carter of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Robert G. Collier of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Pled guilty. Convicted. $185 in fines. $85 in court costs. $50 in other fees. No driver's license. Dismissed.

Christopher E. Collins of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $1.80 in other fees.

Stacy J. Collins of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $1.80 in other fees.

Kasey M. Cox of Richmondale - Driving under suspension - license forfeit. Dismissed. $95 in court costs. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines.

Brian D. Creasman of Piketon - Drug paraphernalia and persisting disorderly conduct. Continued to Feb. 11, 2020.

Joseph J. Davis of Chillicothe - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Jordan D. Delotell of Portsmouth - No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Sunny R. Dollarhide of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines.

Errick S. Dummitt of Minford - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $4.35 in other fees.

Kimberly A. Erwin Anderson of Piketon - Operating under suspension and no driver's license. Dismissed.

Mark L. Garrison of Sabina - Drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

Daniel M. Gates of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Michael L. Gillenwater - Fictitious tags. Waived. Convicted. $40 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50 in other costs.

Logan M. Gillum of Londonderry - Endangering children. Pled not guilty. Dismissed at Pike County Court. Physical control and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $300 in fines. $95 in court costs. OVI-Con. <200th gm>800gram. Dismissed.

John C. Hannah of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $100 in fines.

Christopher J. Hart of Piketon - No driver's license. Dismissed.

Sean M. Hart of Waverly - Driving under suspension  - license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Tay A. Hart of Chillicothe - Petty theft. Continued to Feb. 11, 2020.

Angela N. Hereford of Lucasville - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $3 in other fees.

Joshua D. Hinshaw of Nelsonville - Possessing drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Convicted. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees. Drug paraphernalia, obstruction of official business and failure to appear. Dismissed.

Ashley D. Holton of Chillicothe - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $4.35 in other fees.

Bonita D. Hopkins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Justin C. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Sharon K. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Chad M. Hougland of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $0.75 in other fees.

Chasity Howard of Washington Court House - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Amber N. Jackson of Wheelersburg - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 in fines. $95 in court costs. Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Lori C. Jenkins of Jackson - Petty theft. Continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

Joshua A. Johnson of Peebles - Driving under suspension - license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Levi Jones of Piketon - No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. Operating under suspension. Dismissed.

Christopher Jordan of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

James A. Lawson of Oak Hill - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Convicted. $250 in fines. $45 in court costs.

Stephanie B. Leeth of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $95 in court costs. Failure to appear. Dismissed.

Everett E. Litteral of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Lisa M. Litteral of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Lisa D. Lykins of Jackson - Petty theft. Continued to Jan. 21, 2020.

Robert L. May of Lucasville - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Sarah S. Moore of Louisa, Ky. - No driver's license. Continued to Jan. 21, 2020.

Michael A. Musselman of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Brenda L. Rooker of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. $95 in court costs. $0.75 in other fees.

Stephanie L. Rowland - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Richard T. Shaw of West Portsmouth - No driver's license and operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $5.85 in other fees.

Joseph E. Siders of Waverly - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Jacob I. Stigall of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50.60 in other fees.

Charles L. Thomas of Lucasville - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Sarah B. Trent of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $85 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Michelle M. Veach of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Dismissed.

Francis J. Wagner III of Piketon - Leaving the scene of an accident. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 in fines.

Ronald L. Whitlock of Waverly - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. Possession of criminal tools. Dismissed. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Rickey R. Young Jr. of Chillicothe - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $100 in other fees.

