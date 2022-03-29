WAVERLY — Following a two-year project, Bristol Village recently celebrated the completion of renovations to 70 homes at its 133-acre campus.
The $2.9 million project began January 2020 and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care. The beautifully renovated independent living two-bedroom patio homes have been updated and enhanced for rental to adults age 55 and over.
Opening in 1962 as National Church Residences first senior living community and extensively renovated and expanded over time, Bristol Village has long been a destination for retirees from across Ohio and beyond.
Its campus features tree-lined streets, walking paths and private parks as well as the 65,000 square foot Glenn Activity Center. Comprehensive health services also are available on campus. Home maintenance, mowing, landscaping and snow removal all are managed for residents.
This June will mark 60 years since the community opened its doors, where events are currently being planned to mark the anniversary.
