Seal

PIKETON— Next month, units of the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Police Department, and Piketon Police Department will come together for a Bluegrass music event in their benefit.

Held at the Pike County Fairgrounds, a dinner starting at 6 p.m. and a show following at 7 p.m. will take place on Saturday, March 5.

Those attending are told to bring coolers as they enjoy the Bluegrass music. Tickets are $75 per person and sponsor tables are available.

Those wishing to learn more information are told to call at 740-708-0010.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments