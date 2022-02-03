PIKETON— Next month, units of the Pike County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Police Department, and Piketon Police Department will come together for a Bluegrass music event in their benefit.
Held at the Pike County Fairgrounds, a dinner starting at 6 p.m. and a show following at 7 p.m. will take place on Saturday, March 5.
Those attending are told to bring coolers as they enjoy the Bluegrass music. Tickets are $75 per person and sponsor tables are available.
Those wishing to learn more information are told to call at 740-708-0010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.