The following students have been named to the Autumn Semester Dean's List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Beaver

Hunter Shepherd, Skilled Trades Technology

Waverly

Andrew Cassidy, Skilled Trades Technology

Hayden Sims, Skilled Trades Technology

Load comments