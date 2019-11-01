On Thursday evening, Oct. 31, the Piketon Lions Club held its 26th annual Halloween Costume Judging event at the Old Piketon High School Football Field.
The Most Original, Funniest, Cutest and Scariest costumes were selected at the event.
Winners in the seven-and-older category were: Scariest, Braxton Roberts (1st place), Ashton Heffner (2nd place); Most Original, Audrey Lansing (1st), Reeslynn Shanks (2nd); Funniest, Logan Kellar (1st), Crystal Colley (2nd); Cutest, Kiera Lansing (1st), Riley Sabo (2nd).
Adrian Roberts won 1st place for the Most Original costume in the six-and-under category.
Free hotdogs, chips and pop were provided at the event.
The Piketon Lions Club extends a special thanks to Ritchie's Market Place for providing the hotdogs and to Piketon High School for use of the football field.
