Eastern Elementary held its 12th annual “Elementary Career Day” on Friday Nov. 22, 2019. Careers represented were as follows: pilot, store manager, plant manager, pharmacist, teacher, respiratory therapist, sheriff deputy, concessions operator, entrepreneur, lawyer, school superintendent, fire investigator, veterinarian and veterinarian technician, Shawnee State student, hospice nurse, registered nurse, radiology, computer engineering/drafting, nurse practioner, judge, and heavy equipment operator. Of the 22 presenters present, 14 were Eastern Alumni. We would like to thank all presenters for volunteering their time to help educate our children.

