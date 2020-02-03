March 15, 2020 – This is the deadline for farms with grain base acres to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2019 and 2020. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized and updated both these safety net program options. Covered commodities include barley, corn, grain sorghum, oats, soybeans, and wheat.
The ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level either at the county or at the farm level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price.
The 2018 Farm Bill also gives owners a one-time opportunity to update farm program yields beginning with crop year 2020. The final date to submit yield data for this update will be Sept. 30, 2020.
Failure to meet the above deadline will result in being ineligible for 2019 payments.
Eligible producers should not wait. For more details or to schedule an appointment as soon as possible call either the Jackson FSA Office (740-286-5208) or the Lucasville FSA Office (740-259-3075).
