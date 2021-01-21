McArthur – The Jackson Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle fatal accident on County Road 25 (Wolf Hill) in Vinton County.
A 2008 Pontiac G6, operated by Andrew N. McNichols, 29, of McArthur was traveling west on Wolf Hill Road. A 1996 Ford F-350, operated by Marcus D. Stout, 27, of Londonderry was traveling west on Wolf Hill Road. A 2000 Ford F-450, operated by Gregory Hughes, 55, of McArthur was traveling east on Wolf Hill Road.
Mr. McNichols attempted to pass Mr. Stout and struck Mr. Hughes head on. Mr. McNichols vehicle spun counter clockwise striking Mr. Stout’s vehicle in the driver’s side. Mr. McNichols vehicle came to rest on the south side of the roadway facing east. Mr. Stout vehicle went off the right side of the road, traveled back onto the roadway and then ran off the left side of the roadway and came to rest. Mr. Hughes vehicle went off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in a ditch.
Mr. McNicholas was pronounced deceased at the scene by Vinton County Coroner.
Mr. Stout was uninjured and refused medical attention.
Mr. Hughes sustained non-incapacitating injures, treated at the scene by Vinton County EMS and refused transport.
