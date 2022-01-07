WAVERLY— During its Tuesday session, Waverly Village Council fielded questions regarding the electric aggregation program which voters may get a chance to decide in the May primary.
In a packet submitted to the village, a concerned resident asked council what the program will do for the village and its ultimate motivation was in getting it started.
Mayor Greg Kempton worked his way through the questionnaire, also receiving input from Trebel Energy specialist Joe Garrett.
“The only motivation was to give voters the option of voting on the program,” the mayor said during the Zoom session. “If we don’t put it on the ballot, they don’t get the option to band together and try to get lower rates.”
There is no financial gain to be had for the village, Kempton said, but the buying power from the negotiating company will likely lower electric charges for Waverly residents.
The resident asked about a fee that the village would collect through the program, however the mayor said no such fee will exist.
“We don’t have any skin in the game, other than if we are in on the electric program we will see some savings too,” Kempton said.
Garrett added the savings will become apparent over the years, but might not show up each quarter.
“You can’t guarantee savings and you can’t guarantee it for one month to the next because rates go up and down,” he said. “Typically, the rates are going to save people over the long term.”
The program would be an opt-out, meaning residents could decide whether or not they want it individually. A majority vote in the primary would only determine whether there would be a program in the first place.
“I would say the answer to ‘what is council getting residents into?’ is council is asking residents whether they want one of these programs, pure and simple,” said Garrett. “Council does not have the authority to enact this program. It takes the vote of the voters and that’s a good thing.”
“What we’re talking about is not something you have to participate, it’s just an option and it tends to be a pretty good option.”
Following prior conversations with Garrett, Kempton said the village would not be seeking an opt-in program. These programs typically do not get enough supporters to secure the buying power.
In total, there are over 400 electric aggregation programs in the state with several in south central/eastern region.
Council delivered the second reading of the legislation during this meeting, its third and final one set for Tuesday, Jan. 18.
