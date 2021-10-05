WAVERLY- Announced by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Monday, the Rural King Supply of Waverly is expected to create new jobs and payroll.
According to the governor’s office, the business is projected to create 200 full-time positions, generate $7.7 million in new annual payroll, and retain $21.7 million in existing payroll.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority, who reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners, approved a 1.278%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $108 million in new payroll and spur more than $162 million in investments across Ohio.
Projects approved by the TCA include:
CENTRAL
Barkbox Inc. (BARK), Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 500 full-time positions, generating $23.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $11.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. BARK is a monthly subscription service providing dog products, services, and experiences. The TCA approved a 1.726%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
lululemon USA Inc., Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $6.9 million in new annual payroll and retaining $9.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. lululemon is a retailer of athletic wear, including performance shirts, shorts, and pants, as well as lifestyle apparel and yoga accessories. The TCA approved a 1.454%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
NetJets Inc., Columbus (Franklin Co.), expects to create 154 full-time positions, generating $12.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $126.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. NetJets is a private air travel service that offers a variety of customizable solutions including aircraft fractional ownership, leasing, and hourly access pricing. The TCA approved a 2.068%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Vargo Inc., Dublin (Franklin Co.), expects to create 24 full-time positions, generating $2.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $6.6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Dublin. Vargo provides warehouse execution software (WES) and e-commerce fulfillment solutions in material handling. The TCA approved a 1.636%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
NORTHEAST
Park Place Technologies, Mayfield Heights (Cuyahoga Co.), expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $7.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $30.1 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Mayfield Heights. Park Place Technologies is a third-party maintenance and managed services provider. The TCA approved a 1.631%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
NORTHWEST
Apackaging Group LLC (APG), Defiance (Defiance Co.), expects to create 135 full-time positions, generating $6.5 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Defiance. APG is a packaging company with factories in the US and in Asia. The TCA approved a 1.438%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
SOUTHEAST
Engineered Profiles LLC, Hamilton Township (Lawrence Co.), expects to create 55 full-time positions, generating $2.3 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Hamilton Township. Engineered Profiles manufactures extruded plastics products for building supplies, transportation, medical devices, and other industries. The TCA approved a 1.131%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Ridge Corporation (Ridge Corp.), Cass Township (Muskingum Co.), expects to create 85 full-time positions, generating $3.9 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cass Township. Ridge Corp manufactures advanced composites, specializing in resilient, lightweight, continuous glass-reinforced, thermoplastic laminates used to make parts for truck, trailer, marine and RV products, as well as structural panels. The TCA approved a 1.288%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
WESTERN
Creative Foam Corporation, Vandalia (Montgomery Co.), expects to create 110 full-time positions, generating $4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Vandalia. Creative Foam Corporation is an OEM that manufactures sound and vibration insulation parts for gas and electric vehicles. The TCA approved a 1.173%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Gabriel Brothers Inc. (Gabe’s), Springfield (Clark Co.), expects to create 833 full-time positions, generating $27.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Springfield. Gabe’s is a discount department store chain offering brand name fashions and footwear, home décor, kitchen tools, work gear, pet supplies, and other consumer goods. The TCA approved a 1.488%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
HumanIT Solutions LLC, Beavercreek (Greene Co.), expects to create 30 full-time positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Beavercreek. HumanIT provides cloud technology, cybersecurity, data solutions, and infrastructure solutions to government, defense, and commercial clients throughout the US. The TCA approved a 1.695%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
