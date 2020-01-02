PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Oct. 28, 2019
Jeremy D. Maggard – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Joseph Mcgeary – Driving under suspended license/FRA and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant has obtained a valid license. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Joseph R. Mcgeary – FRA suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant has obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Leann Marshall – Petty theft. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Megan Fouch in the amount of $40.00, jointly and severally with Caleb Souders. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Megan Fouch. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Melissa K. Louderback – Domestic violence and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0749 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Melissa K. Louderback – Resisting arrest. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 30, 2019
Brian L. Cooper – Driving under suspended license/FRA. No contest. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Buddy C. Mutter – No operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; has valid permit. No cost to defendant.
Craig L. Felts – Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; officer unavailable for trial. No cost to defendant.
Edward T. Linson – Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Gwendolyn H. Garrison – Disorderly conduct. No contest. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Lucas D. Ford – Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 18CRB0985 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Lucas D. Ford – Domestic violence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0752. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling. $100 in court costs.
Lucas D. Ford – Violation of TPO. No contest. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 18CRB0985 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling. $100 in court costs.
Marcia R. Peters – Distracted driving. No contest. $25 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Marcia R. Peters – Left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRD0924 B and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Marcia R. Peters – Possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0638 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Marcia R. Peters – Possession of drugs. No contest. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, she shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
William A. Helwig – Theft. No contest. One year standard probation. Probation shall terminate upon payment of all costs and restitution. Defendant to pay restitution to Portsmouth Ambulance Company in the amount of $32.00. Defendant shall stay away from the Portsmouth Ambulance Company. $100 in court costs.
