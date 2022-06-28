The Pike County General Health District is asking the community to register online to place mosquito traps at their residences.
On its Facebook page, those interested can sign-up on the PCGHD Google form which asks for your name, address, phone number, and whether an outlet is available.
The health district says this is part of their surveillance plan, which captures mosquitos for identification purposes.
After registration, PCGHD says a mosquito control technician will contact the residence, set the trap, then come back and pick it up.
“We have some traps that must be placed near an electrical outlet or where an extension cord can reach along with other traps that are battery powered,” the health district said in a Facebook post. “Once the trap is collected, we send any mosquitos caught for identification and testing to the Ohio Department of Health.”
The trapping program comes after the health district was among the 48 local health departments receiving a total of $813,610 from Ohio EPA. PCGHD received a $10,590 grant, which Ohio EPA said in a press release would decrease the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Cross Encephalitis.
“The Mosquito Control Grant program has been a major success and is a collaborative effort among state and local agencies,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said. “Ohio EPA is pleased to continue offering funding for mosquito control measures to help communities reduce the risks of mosquito-borne viruses and cleaning up scrap tires that can become mosquito breeding grounds.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
