Atomic Credit Union held a canned food/personal hygiene drive during the month of November to assist Western Local Schools with their Indian Cupboard Program. This program provides food and personal hygiene items to Western students at no cost.
On Friday, Dec. 13, all donations from the public and employees of Atomic Credit Union were gathered and sent to Western Elementary School. “Because of the selflessness of our community, we were able to donate a large amount of items for the program! And the best part is they are currently putting together the holiday bags for the students! This was the perfect time to donate the items we collected because we now know the students will have what they need during their Christmas break”, stated Atomic Credit Union Marketing Manager Lindsey Denney.
Western Elementary School Principal Bethany Whitt, stated, “The items are available free to these students. Each week, students receive a bag of food and each month, a bag of personal hygiene items. If anyone would like to make a donation, you can call 740-493-2831. Arrangements can be made to pick up the items if needed!”
Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
