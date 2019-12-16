PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Oct. 17, 2019
Dustin R. Ogier – Persistent disorderly conduct. No contest. Three years standard probation. Throughout defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall undergo B.I.P. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 21, 2019
Chad A. Thatcher – FRA suspension. Guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Chad A. Thatcher – Marked lanes and distracting driving. Guilty.
Jacob A. Friend – Assault. No contest. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Jeffrey E. Grimsley – Driving under suspended license/child support. No contest. Two years standard probation. Defendant shall diligently try to obtain a valid Ohio motor vehicle operator’s license and full driving privileges, and the defendant shall report the results of the defendant’s efforts in writing. $200 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Jenny M. Chancey – Driving under suspended license/failure to reinstate. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jerry E. Grimsley – Hit skip. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRD0669 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Larry D. Penwell – Obstructing official business. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Kara Lynn Clark. $100 in court costs.
Larry D. Penwell – Resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and public intoxication. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0644 B and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Marvin L. Myers – Criminal simulation, obstructing official business, operating vehicle with suspended license, no operator’s license, receiving stolen goods, and criminal trespassing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 18CRB1132 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Marvin L. Myers – Theft. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Michael S. Hall – Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice defendant has completed diversion program per agreement with state. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Ronald E. Simpson – DUI. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years. Defendant shall complete three day D.D.I.P. or spend six days in jail and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Shane A. Holton – Failure to control motor vehicle. Guilty.
Shane A. Holton – OVI/under the influence. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 22, 2019
Cassandra N. Walls – Marked lanes. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Cassandra N. Walls – Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant completed distracted driver course. No cost to defendant.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Beaver
Lot 30 Hammerstein Addition: Charles E. Chuck Davis and Kerry M. Davis to Caitlin Davis and Tyler Anders. Survivorship Deed. October 4, 2019.
Village of Jasper
Village of Jasper tracts: David K. Sapp to Justin P. Brewster and Kayla D. Brewster. Survivorship Deed. October 03, 2019.
Village of Piketon
Village of Piketon tract: Michael K. McFann to Shawn Marange. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.
Lot 90 Rittenour Addition: Trevor McDowell and Danica McDowell to Select One Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. September 19, 2019.
0.70 acres: Ernest Hamilton to Priscilla M Hamilton. Certificate of Transfer. October 01, 2019.
0.6219 acres, also .3252 acres: Priscilla Hamilton to Kerry Hamilton Trustee and Hamilton Irrevocable Heritage Trust. Quitclaim Deed. October 1, 2019.
