PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Jan. 6, 2020
Joy A. Parker - Driving under suspension. Dismiss.
Gregory Grooms - No operator's license. Dismiss. Physical control. Pled no contest. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Stop after accident. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Fined. Fine suspended.
Richard L. Brushart Jr. - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Zachary M. Mays - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. No operator's license and drug paraphernalia. Dismiss.
WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Jan. 7, 2020
Ronald D. Carrington of Beaver - Failure to file taxes. Continued to Feb. 4, 2020.
Johnathan D. Claytor of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled guilty. Convicted. $50 in fines, $95 in costs, $100 in other fees.
Jason L. Scott Jr. of Waverly - OVI and driving under suspension - license reinstate required. Continued to March 10, 2020.
Danny L. Simmons of Waverly - Petty theft. Dismissed.
Megan L. Simmons of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines, $95 in court costs.
Madisen L. Southworth Diaz of Columbus - Possession of controlled substance. Dismissed.
Brianna Spradlin of Waverly - OVI, operating under suspension and no driver's license. Contrinued to Jan. 7, 2020.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Jan. 8, 2020
Zachary T. Barnett - Petty theft and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice without prejudice. Defendant is in prison until Dec. 27, 2022. No cost to defendant.
Cassandra L. Hacker - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0516. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Mary Nokes, Carl Walker, Sarah Akber, Robert McCoy, Faith Dingess, and Jayla Shoemaker. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug program at the discretion of the Pike County Court Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. $100 in court costs.
Cassandra L. Hacker - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 18CRB0929. Defendant to pay restitution to Carl Walker in the amount of $350.00 and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Cassandra L. Hacker - Theft (2X), criminal damages, assault, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ceasare Poling - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Seal & Beaver Townships
3.1686 acres, 1.2500 acres: Pike Sanitation to James Gilbert and Lisa G. Gilbert. Warranty Deed. Jan. 3, 2020.
Village of Waverly, Marion & Beaver Township
Tracts: Gordon E. Bevens and Rita L. Bevens to Braydon L. Bevens and Bret A. Bevens. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 6, 2020.
Village of Piketon
Lot 138, 1/2 North Lot 137: Stephen D. Foster and Pamela K. Foster to Wayne D. Humble. Warranty Deed. Jan. 8, 2020.
Lot 29: Angel Conaway to Alexander Sean White and Jean-Paul P. White. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 15, 2020.
Tracts: Charles N. Osborn, Terrye L. Osborn and Terry L. Osborn to TLW Farms LLC. Warranty Deed. Jan. 17, 2020.
0.2499 acres: Jeffrey M. Vannatta and Robin L. Vannatta to Lori B. Russell. Warranty Deed. Jan. 21, 2020.
Tracts: Carl G. Beekman and Carl Gene Beekman to Michael G. Beekman, Vicki Adams and Elisa Davis. Certificate of Transfer. Jan. 24, 2020.
