November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m. marked the end World War I. At that time troops from both sides sat their weapons aside and negotiated terms of peace. November 11 was then known as Armistice Day.
In 1954, Armistice Day changed to honor all veterans. Later, U.S. Representative Edward Page Rees of Kansas proposed a bill that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day.
2. Chaos Never Dies Day
Chaos Never Dies Day is on November 9 and we’re already going a little nuts finding ways to embrace the, well, chaos of the world we live in. Turns out, there’s no real way to escape the day-to-day crazy that life throws our way. Rather than run from it, find ways to temper chaos and make it fun.
3. November 9 in History
In 1938, Nazis kill 35 Jews, arrested thousands and destroyed Jewish synagogues, homes and stores throughout Germany. The event became known as Kristallnacht, the night of the shattered glass.
In 1998, the largest civil settlement in US history: 37 brokerage houses were ordered to pay $1.3 billion to NASDAQ investors to compensate for price fixing.
In 1967, NASA launched Apollo 4 into orbit with the first successful test of a Saturn V rocket.
