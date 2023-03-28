Ohio Wildlife Officer Tyler Fields

 Ohio Division of Wildlife

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Tyler Fields, of Pomeroy, has been assigned to Scioto County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer Fields replaces Ohio Wildlife Officer Cole Tilton, who transferred to Vinton County last year.

Officer Fields is one of 11 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 31st Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony on Friday, March 17.


